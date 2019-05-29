POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Venezuela’s economy contracted 22.5% in Q3 of 2018| Money Talks
Venezuela's economy contracted 22.5% in Q3 of 2018| Money Talks
The Venezuelan central bank has published economic data for the first time in three years, confirming one of the deepest slumps in modern history. Incomes across the crisis-hit country are plummeting, prices are soaring, and a deep political split has kept leaders from working on solutions. And as Paolo Montecillo reports, no one has been spared - not even the crooks. For more, we spoke to Jorge Piedrahita in New York. He's CEO of the advisory firm, Gear Capital Partners, with an extensive background in Latin American markets. #Venezuela #Economy #Inflation
May 29, 2019
