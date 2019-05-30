POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Robert Mueller: Charging president was not an option
Leading democrats are renewing their calls to begin impeachment proceedings against President Trump. That's after the Special Counsel's first public statement, since releasing his report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Robert Mueller said Wednesday that if Trump had NOT committed a crime, he would have said so. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain has more. #Mueller #Trump #impeachment
May 30, 2019
