US Immigration: Report documents misuse and overuse of solitary confinement
World
The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists has released a report that documents the misuse and overuse of solitary confinement on immigrants who are in civil detention. Authorities claim, the practice is considered to be a last resort, but whistleblowers argue otherwise. And as our correspondent Ediz Tiyansan reports, many victims include migrants who have been suffering from mental illnesses. #immigration #SolitaryConfinement #CivilDetention
May 30, 2019
