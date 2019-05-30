Writing: Making Your Mark | Exhibitions | Showcase

World Share

For at least the last five thousand years people have been putting hammer to stone, ink to parchment and pen to paper. And while it is a universal form of communication as well as storytelling that we use every day, how often do we stop to consider why and how writing came to be so central to human life? What better place to find the answer than at London's British Library. Showcase's Miranda Atty went there to see the writings on the wall for herself. #Writing #Exhibition #LondonBritishLibrary