01:59
BizTech
Argentina defends reforms amid national strike | Money Talks
Thousands of people marched through the Argentinian capital Buenos Aires this week in the fifth nationwide strike since 2015. Many in the country are angry with austerity measures that have helped steady the economy, but have raised the cost of living for millions. And as Paolo Montecillo reports, the unpopular reforms could prove costly for President Mauricio Macri. #Argentina #Reforms #IMF #Macri
May 30, 2019
