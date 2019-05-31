May 31, 2019
Turkey Judicial Reform: New reforms aim to strengthen democracy
Turkey has introduced new reforms aimed at strengthening the independence of the judiciary system has faced international criticism. This week, the European Union became the latest to make recommendations for improvements. With that in mind, the Turkish government announced a new judicial reform strategy that could potentially improve Turkey's image. Yasin Eken reports. #JudicialReforms, #Turkey, #Reforms
