Nigeria Under Buhari
11:11
World
Nigeria Under Buhari
With the economy struggling, unemployment skyrocketing, and over a hundred Chibok girls missing since 2014 - Muhammadu Buhari doesn’t tick all the boxes for a popular leader. So how did he win 56 percent of the vote in February's election? Guests: Kayode Ogundamisi Member of Buhari's 2019 Presidential Campaign Segun Showunmi Spokesman for Atiku Abubakar's 2019 Presidential Campaign #Nigeria #MuhammaduBuhari #Nigeriaelections2019 #Nigeria2019
May 31, 2019
