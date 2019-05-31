POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
TEARS FOR BREXIT! Theresa May quits as UK PM
After three grueling years at the helm of HMS Brexit, Theresa May has finally taken to the life raft. She's being branded the UK's worst ever Prime Minister but after inheriting such a leaky ship is that fair? We'll see how she stacks up against PMs of old and go back to where it all began, her birthplace of Eastbourne to see how residents feel about her teary farewell. Nexus with Matthew Moore. #brexit #TheresaMay #UK
May 31, 2019
