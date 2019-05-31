POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
China’s Attempt to Erase Tiananmen’s History
22:24
World
China’s Attempt to Erase Tiananmen’s History
A student protest leader from 1989 squares off against a pro-Chinese government affairs analyst. We also speak to the photographer who took the historically famous ‘Tank Man’ photo. Guests: Jeff Widener Photojournalist Wu'er Kaixi Chinese dissident Xu Qinduo China affairs analyst King-wa Fu Associate Professor at the University of Hong Kong's Journalism and Media Studies Centre #China #Tiananmen #TiananmenSquare
May 31, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?