China: What’s changed since Tiananmen

It has been 30 years since the Tiananmen Square massacre where an estimated 10,000 pro democracy protesters were killed. China's critics say the country has become more autocratic under President Xi Jinping. Chinese authorities have detained dozens of people as part of a ramped-up annual crackdown ahead of the anniversary. This episode of Roundtable will look at how China has change (if at all) in the last 3 decades since Tiananmen Joining us at the Roundtable today is Stephen Chan from the School of Oriental and African Studies, Andreas Fulda Senior Fellow at the University of Nottingham Asia Research Institute and joining us via Skype from Washington DC are Yan Bennett Executive Director of the Centre on Contemporary China at Princeton University and Sophie Richardson, China Director at Human Rights Watch