World Share

Trump's UK Visit: Trump, May discuss special alliance, Brexit

The US President Donald Trump has wrapped up the second day of his state visit to the UK. On Tuesday the royal ceremonies gave way to politics and business. Trump met with business leaders and then Prime Minister Theresa May before they held a joint press news conference. Outside thousands of protestors gathered in the rain to express their opposition to the visit. Simon McGregor-Wood reports. #Trump #UK #Brexit