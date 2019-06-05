POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Sudan Crackdown: Security forces blamed for rising death toll
02:19
World
Sudan Crackdown: Security forces blamed for rising death toll
Sudan's paramilitary forces are pushing deeper into the capital to enforce greater control over pro-democracy demonstrators. The opposition has called for a campaign of civil disobedience, but their path is unclear after this week's crackdown by the military. The death toll from Monday's action is now at least 60, with hundreds injured. Philip Owira reports. #Sudan, #Crackdown, #Military
June 5, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?