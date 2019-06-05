US stock markets lose $130B as tech shares drop | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Some investors seem to think Big Tech is in big trouble. They're dumping stocks of Amazon, Facebook, Apple and Google's parent company, Alphabet. That's on reports that US regulators are going to investigate the firms for stifling competition, promoting hate speech and compromising users' privacy. It comes after the US Congress announced its own sweeping anti-trust inquiry into the tech sector. For more on tech's troubles, Santosh Rao joined us from New York City. He's the head of research at Manhattan Venture Partners. #TechStocks #Facebook #Amazon
June 5, 2019
