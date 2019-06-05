POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
AIR POLLUTION: ARE WE IGNORING A SILENT KILLER?
26:00
World
AIR POLLUTION: ARE WE IGNORING A SILENT KILLER?
Joining us at the Roundtable today is Andrea Lee, from the campaign group Client Earth; Audrey De Nazelle, an expert on air pollution from Imperial College London; Jonathan Steel, chief executive of AirSensa which collects data about air pollution; and Lauren Andres, who studies air pollution and urban planning at the University of Birmingham. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #airpollution #worldenvironmentday #environmentday2019 #climatechange #health #carbonemission #pollution #environmentissues
June 5, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?