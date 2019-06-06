POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Denmark Votes: Denmark's centre-left Social Democrats wins
02:40
World
Denmark Votes: Denmark's centre-left Social Democrats wins
Denmark is soon to have a new government. The centre left bloc, led by Mitte Frederiksen of the Social Democrats acheived the largest number of votes in the country's election. It ends the second spell in charge of the country for Lars Lokke Rasmussen who was leading a coalition government. Issues ranging from immigration to welfare reform dominated the agenda. Frederikson now says she wants to lead a new minority Danish government. Francis Collings reports from Copenhagen
June 6, 2019
