The War in Syria: Civilians build up defence, anticipating attack
02:05
World
The War in Syria: Civilians build up defence, anticipating attack
As diplomacy struggles to find a solution to the war in Syria, civilians in the last rebel-held area of the northwest are preparing to defend themselves. For the past five weeks, hundreds of people have been killed by Russian jets and Syrian artillery, and the fear is the bombardment is in preparation for a full out ground assault. TRT World's Obaida Hitto joined the civilians on the front line in western Aleppo.
June 6, 2019
