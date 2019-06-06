POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Is Donald Trump "the working-class president," as Stephen Moore argues?
Has Donald Trump really converted the Republican Party into a working-class, populist party? With dozens of lobbyists moving in and out of the administration, is he delivering on his campaign promise to "drain the swamp"? Bigger Than Five host Ghida Fakhry asks Trump's former Senior Economic Advisor Stephen Moore about the influence of big corporations in the White House. Watch the full episode: www.youtube.com/watch?v=uE-THv7wYlM
June 6, 2019
