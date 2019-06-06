US cruise ships leave Cuba after new sanctions | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US President Donald Trump slapped new travel bans on Cuba on Wednesday. The sanctions came without warning and are making it more difficult to get to the increasingly popular holiday destination. And as Sibel Karkus reports, the livelihoods of many Cubans are at risk. For more, Jim Bialick joined us now from Washington DC. He's the vice president at Engage Cuba, a coalition of private companies and organisations calling for an end to the travel and trade embargo. #Cuba #TravelEmbargo #TrumpAdministration
June 6, 2019
