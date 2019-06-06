POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
DID TRUMP PLAY HIS CARDS RIGHT? The Queen's former press sec. says YES!
One of the UK's most high profile state visits is OVER, and Trump has left the country...but how did it all go?! From branding London's mayor a 'stone-cold loser' to telling the future King where to stand - he didn't always stick to protocol, but his supporters say the 'special relationship' has never been better! Did the president manage to make any new friends, and is a new transatlantic trade deal on the cards? Nexus with Matthew Moore. #UK #US #Trump #President #StateVisit #SpecialRelationship #Royal #Queen
June 6, 2019
