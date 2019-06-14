POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
South Korea battles spread of hidden camera videos | Money Talks
South Korea battles spread of hidden camera videos | Money Talks
South Korean authorities say the sex scandal rocking the multibillion-dollar K-pop scene is just the most high-profile example of a growing epidemic. The country's struggling to contain the spread of private videos, usually taken with tiny cameras, by men preying on women. And as Paolo Montecillo reports, it could lead to restrictions on the gadgets that have enabled the crimes. #SouthKorea #SexScandal #SpyCameras
June 14, 2019
