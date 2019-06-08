POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
DC Direct: Mass Shootings - A Way of Life in the US?
07:06
World
DC Direct: Mass Shootings - A Way of Life in the US?
Just a few days after a mass shooting in Virginia killed a dozen people, it looked like the mainstream media had moved on. What does that say about the US’s attitude towards mass shootings? Can anything be done to address them, or are they simply a way of life in the US? Find out on #DCDirect as we talk to Igor Volsky of Guns Down America and head down to Virginia Beach to talk about mass shootings in the US.
June 8, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?