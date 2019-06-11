POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Leonardo Da Vinci: A Life in Drawing | Exhibitions | Showcase
03:42
World
Leonardo Da Vinci: A Life in Drawing | Exhibitions | Showcase
It's no surprise that one of the greatest ever artists are revered by the British Royal Family. In fact, the Royal Collection has more than 600 sketches and drawings by Leonardo Da Vinci in its archive. Those treasures very rarely go on public display. But now in honour of the 500th anniversary of Da Vinci's death, Buckingham Palace has opened its doors for a very special exhibition featuring more than 200 of his drawings, including preparatory sketches for 'The Last Supper.' Showcase's Miranda Atty went to the Queen's Gallery to see the artist's extraordinary draftsmanship for herself. #DaVinci #Drawing #QueensGallery
June 11, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?