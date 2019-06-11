POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Will a New Election be Netanyahu’s Undoing?
19:42
World
Will a New Election be Netanyahu’s Undoing?
As Israel gears up for snap elections, we ask whether the prime minister's political future is in doubt. Did his wrangling for an immunity deal upend the prospect of a coalition between the religious far-right and the secular far-right? Guests: Alon Tal MP Candidate for Israeli Resilience Party Rachel Broyde Former Director of Likud’s English Campaign Ron Kampeas Bureau Chief at the Jewish Telegraphic Agency #Israel #Netanyahu #IsraelElections
June 11, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?