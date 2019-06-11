World Share

+ Size mannequins / Google must pay for news / Kylie Jenner / Russian journo solidarity – Newsfeed

00:47 : A debate over mannequins that are the size and shape of actual people has upset some and caused a huge debate 03:03 : Google makes loads of money out of news. But are they paying their fair share? 05:29 : Kylie Jenner thinks The Handmaid's Tale can be used for fun fancy dress. The internet says #fail 11:48 : Russian journalists show their solidarity with another journalist who has been jailed accused of drug offences #Obesity #KylieJenner #RussianJournalist