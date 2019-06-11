What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Nigerian mechanic gives old vehicles new life | Money Talks

Old and abandoned cars are a traffic and environmental hazard in Nigeria's biggest city, Lagos. Two years ago, the government set-up a task force to remove, crush and recycle them. But as Cynthia Agbor reports, a mechanic in the commercial capital has come-up with another plan that not only gets rid of the abandoned vehicles, but also earns him a tidy living. #Restoration #VintageCars #Lagos