Bosphorus by Boonmoon | Exhibitions | Showcase

He looks, he sees and then he takes photos of the world around him. But more than that, South Korean landscape photographer Boomoon creates a shelter inside the images he captures and then invites the onlookers to experience the world anew. His latest collection depicts the restless surface of Istanbul's world-renowned Bosphorus Strait. Showcase producer Nursena Tuter went to the exhibition at Borusan Contemporary to see through the lens of Boomoon. #BoonMoon #Bosphorus #Photography