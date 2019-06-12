POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Millions Strike in Sudan after a Brutal Military Crackdown
02:42
World
Millions Strike in Sudan after a Brutal Military Crackdown
When the military deposed President Omar al Bashir in April, bringing his 30 year grip on power to an end, thousands celebrated in the streets. Last week, those same streets ran with blood. Now the capital looks like a ghost town. Pro-democracy protesters have been demanding a transition to full civilian rule, but right now that seems unlikely with army officers refusing to concede power, and a transitional military council that's run by the head of a brutal paramilitary force. Millions in Sudan have gone on strike, bringing Khartoum to a standstill. And the opposition says its campaign of civil disobedience will only end when the generals step down. Will they force the military's hand? Or will the Sudanese people face more attacks? Hyder Abbasi reports.
June 12, 2019
