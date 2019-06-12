World Share

Kazakhstan Elects Its First New President in 30 Years

Earlier this year, Nursultan Nazarbayev shocked Kazakhstan when he announced he was stepping down after 30 years in power. A snap-election was called and Nazarbayev's handpicked successor won pretty convincingly. But thousands in the country are refusing to accept Kassym Jormart Tokayev as their leader. Opponents of Nazarbayev called the election a sham and urged their supporters to protest. They did and hundreds were arrested. So, while Kazakhstan has its first new president in three decades, how much has really changed in the country? Melinda Nucifora has more.