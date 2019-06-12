Sudan's peaceful revolution turns deadly

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
04:24
World
Following months of peaceful protests and sit-ins in Khartoum, Sudan's military decided to step in and break up the protest camps, resulting in the killing of dozens of unarmed activists. Volunteer doctors say more than 40 bodies were removed from the Nile, and dozens more men and women were reported to have been raped at the hands of paramilitary groups. It is a dark turn for the popular uprising that unseated Omar al Bashir after 30 years in power, raising fears the military council overseeing the democratic transition is attempting to seize control.
June 12, 2019
