POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Brexit: Deal or No Deal? | Bigger Than Five
26:08
World
Brexit: Deal or No Deal? | Bigger Than Five
Nearly three years after the UK voted to leave the EU, and after three failed attempts to push a deal through Parliament, there is still deadlock and uncertainty about how to deliver BREXIT. Whoever succeedsTheresa May as Prime Minister will have to find a way out of the crisis. There are 10 ten candidates vying for the job of British Prime Minister. The leading contender is Boris Johnson. He wants the UK to leave the EU with or without a deal by October 31st, the current deadline. So, will the United Kingdom walk out of the European Union without a deal? And what would a no-deal Brexit mean for the EU and the rest of the world? Guests on the show: Ann Widdecombe MEP, Brexit Party Hilary Fordwich British American Business Association Theodore Christov Professor, George Washington University
June 12, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?