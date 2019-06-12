POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Protesters shut down Hong Kong over extradition bill | Money Talks
06:11
BizTech
Protesters shut down Hong Kong over extradition bill | Money Talks
Hong Kong equities fell on Wednesday as police fired tear gas and rubber bullets at hundreds of thousands of protesters, demonstrating China’s latest attempt to erode the city’s legal autonomy. The clashes are aimed at thwarting a controversial plan to allow extraditions to mainland China. Business leaders are worried that the proposed law could be abused by Beijing for political or commercial reasons, leaving them open to China's opaque legal system. Jacob Brown has more. Let's get more on this now with Patrick Fok, who's been following the protests in Hong Kong. #HongKong #Protesters #Extraditions
June 12, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?