Motorbike taxi firms race into West Africa | Money Talks
Motorbike taxis in Nigeria's commercial capital, Lagos, are as common as yellow cabs in New York. Many of them are informal, but a new generation of digital ride-hailing services is hoping to change that and win a share of Africa's multi-billion dollar motor-taxi market. The firms say they offer not only easy bookings, but safer rides by trained drivers. Sibel Karkus has more. #Taxi #RideHailing #Scooters
June 12, 2019
