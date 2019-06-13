World Share

Algeria’s Protesters Versus the Interim Government

Protests may have ousted Algeria's President but will they also take down his successors? We debate if new demonstrations can lead to a complete overhaul of the government. Guests: Amel Boubekeur Author of 'Whatever Happened to the Islamists' Raouf Farrah Coordinater of Engaged Youth Collective Andrew Lebovich Visiting fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations #Algeria #AlgeriaWakesUp #Revolution