POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Kashmir: Fault Lines in the Valley | Off The Grid | Documentary
25:15
World
Kashmir: Fault Lines in the Valley | Off The Grid | Documentary
Off the Grid goes to India-administered Kashmir where daily humiliation by Indian forces seems to be pushing more and more people towards militancy. The episode features an interview with the father of the Pulwama suicide bomber, testimonies of pellet-gun victims (Including an 18 month old girl), and a Kashmiri student who was forced to leave his campus after retaliatory attacks on Kashmiris following the Pulwama attack. #Article370 #Kashmir #India #documentary
June 13, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?