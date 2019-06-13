World Share

Hong Kong Protests: China condemns protesters, supports local govt

Hong Kong Police have come under fire over their heavy-handed response to protesters. But demonstrators say they'll do what it takes to prevent an extradition bill from becoming law. The parliament was supposed to have debated the bill on Wednesday, but protests forced lawmakers to delay it for now. And as Reagan Des Vignes explains, protesters hope with more pressure, they'll be able to get it scrapped.