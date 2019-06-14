POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Kashmir’s Young Militants | Plastic Pollution | Insight into Idlib
India says it’s fighting terrorists in Kashmir who are supported by Pakistan. But is it India’s heavy-handed approach that’s pushing some people towards violence? Also, the world’s wealthiest nations are selling their trash to south-east Asia. Now some are sending back. We ask what the world should do with its waste. And three Turkish soldiers are wounded in Idlib Syrian regime targets an observation post in the province. We ask a Syrian activist what's happening on the ground. #Syria #Idlib #Kashmir #Pakistan #India #Plastic #Pollution
June 14, 2019
