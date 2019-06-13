POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Gulf of Oman oil tanker blasts drive energy prices higher | Money Talks
08:18
BizTech
Gulf of Oman oil tanker blasts drive energy prices higher | Money Talks
Oil prices have spiked as much as 4 percent after explosions on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, near the world's busiest oil shipping route. It comes just a month after four other tankers were attacked near the United Arab Emirates, fueling fears of a conflict breaking out in the region. The latest blasts occurred just as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe met with Iranian officials in a bid to dial down tensions between Tehran and Washington. Mobin Nasir reports. And we spoke to Bill Farren-Price in the UK. He's director of RS Energy Group. #OilTankerAttacks #BrentCrude #Oman
June 13, 2019
