Bio Building Boom: Turkish project spreads green building ethos
02:40
World
Turkey's resort city of Bodrum is known for its coastline, and for major development. But one project is using local resources for a more sustainable approach, and one that's rooted in traditional techniques. It's part of a growing movement of people practicing permaculture, a movement in agriculture that encourages working with, rather than against nature. Liz Maddock went to take a look.
June 14, 2019
