POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The Tale of Genji: Japanese Classic Illuminated | Exhibitions | Showcase
10:14
World
The Tale of Genji: Japanese Classic Illuminated | Exhibitions | Showcase
The 11th-century Japanese epic 'The Tale of Genji' has been described as the world's very first novel. The sprawling 54-chapter-long saga set in medieval Japan tells sweeping tales of imperial court rivalries, doomed love affairs and the Buddhist view of the afterlife. And now, an exhibition in New York is looking at the influence that this historical tome has had on the creative classes over the last millennia. John Carpenter, Curator of Japanese Art at The Metropolitan Museum of Art & Co-curator of the Genji Exhibition 03:49 #TalesofGenji #Japanese #Exhibition
June 14, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?