Do We Need a Global Solution to Deal With Waste?
No one wants garbage in their country. And many wealthy nations thought they had a solution. Dump it elsewhere. So, where did they send it? Well the vast majority ended up in South-east Asia. But it might not be staying there for long. Malaysia just returned 3,000 tonnes of plastic waste, and the Phillipines sent 69 containers of rubbish back to Canada. So what's the solution? And should every country deal with its own waste? Guests: Mageswari Sangaralingam Research Officer at Friends of the Earth Malaysia Simon Ellin Chief Executive of the Recycling Association #Plastic #Pollution #Environment #Malaysia #Recycling
June 14, 2019
