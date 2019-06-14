POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
India and Pakistan’s Cricket Rivalry Explained
India and Pakistan’s Cricket Rivalry Explained
On Sunday more than an eighth of the world's population will have their eyes on Old Trafford cricket ground. With both India and Pakistan looking to get one over their rivals. But at the end of the day, it's not just about cricket. Paul Scott takes you through the intricacies of what the matchup means for the sub-continent. Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Beyond The Game: http://trt.world/beyondthegame
June 14, 2019
