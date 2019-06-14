POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Former Pakistan Captin Zaheer Abbas: Exclusive Interview
Ahead of the Cricket World Cup’s biggest matchup, Beyond The Game spoke to former ICC President and Pakistan captain Mr. Zaheer Abbas. In 78 test matches he scored more than 5,000 test runs, at an average of just over 44. Top scoring with 274 against England in just his second test. In One Day cricket he was part of World Series Cricket - a revolution in the game. He was the first Asian batsman to score one hundred first-class centuries, and the first batsman to score three consecutive centuries in one-day internationals. Records like these earned him the nicknames Run Machine and the Asian Bradman. He was elected as the ICC President in 2015. Only the third ex-player to take on that role. Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Beyond The Game: http://trt.world/beyondthegame
June 14, 2019
