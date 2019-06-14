POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US-Iran tensions bring volatility to oil prices | Money Talks
Rising tensions between Iran and the US have energy markets on edge. Washington says it has evidence to prove recent attacks on fuel tankers were carried out by Tehran. But it's not the only issue worrying investors, as global demand for crude slows and oil inventories surge. Shoaib Hassan reports. We spoke to Omid Shokri Kalehsar in Washington. He's an Energy and Security Analyst and a Visiting Research Scholar at George Mason University. #US #IRAN #OIL #BRENTCRUDE
June 14, 2019
