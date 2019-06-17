World Share

DC Direct - Forgotten Children: Child Labor in the US

The global community recently came together to celebrate World Day Against Child Labour, but the practice is still alive and well in the US. Is anything being done to address the issue, and what has kept child labor from coming to the forefront of public discussion? Find out on #DCDirect as we talk to Reid Maki, Coordinator with the Child Labor coalition, and former child laborer turned advocate Araceli to find out what’s being done about child labor in the US. #ChildLabour #WorldDayAgainstChildLabour #EndChildLabor #NoChildLabour