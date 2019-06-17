June 17, 2019
02:36
02:36
South America Blackout: Power restored in Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay
Officials in Argentina are investigating the cause of a massive blackout that left about than 50 million people in the dark. Power has returned to Argentina, and the two affected neighbouring countries - Uruguay and Paraguay - which are connected to the same grid. But as Natasha Hussain reports, the outage has raised questions about Argentina's failure to invest in its power system.
