POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Hong Kong Protests: Protests continue against the extradition bill
02:06
World
Hong Kong Protests: Protests continue against the extradition bill
There are still protesters near the main government building in Hong Kong. On Sunday, the Chief Executive Carrie Lam apologised for her role in trying to get the extradition bill passed. She acknowledged it had caused disappointment and distress to many, but she stopped short of saying the bill would be withdrawn. China's Foreign Ministry has said it supports Lam, but opposition lawmakers have joined protesters in calling for her to step down.
June 17, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?