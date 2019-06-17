World Share

Hong Kong Protests: Protests continue against the extradition bill

There are still protesters near the main government building in Hong Kong. On Sunday, the Chief Executive Carrie Lam apologised for her role in trying to get the extradition bill passed. She acknowledged it had caused disappointment and distress to many, but she stopped short of saying the bill would be withdrawn. China's Foreign Ministry has said it supports Lam, but opposition lawmakers have joined protesters in calling for her to step down.