Power outage causes havoc across South America | Money Talks

Officials in Argentina are investigating the cause of a massive blackout that left more than 50 million people in the dark. Power has returned to Argentina, and the two affected neighbouring countries - Uruguay and Paraguay which are connected to the same grid. As Natasha Hussain reports, the outage has raised questions on Argentina's lack of investment in its power system. #Electricity #PowerOutage #Infrastructure