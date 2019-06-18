POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Iran threatens to violate nuclear deal | Money Talks
08:25
BizTech
Iran threatens to violate nuclear deal | Money Talks
Iran says it will soon have more enriched uranium than allowed under the nuclear deal it struck with the EU, Russia, China, the UK and the US back in 2015. The move could further escalate tensions with the US and as Mobin Nasir reports, it puts EU leaders on a tight timeline in their efforts to salvage the agreement. Money Talks spoke to Hooshang Amirahmadi from Princeton in New Jersey. He's president and founder of the American Iranian Council. #Iran #NuclearPower #Sanctions
June 18, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?