World Share

Did Iran Attack Two Oil Tankers in the Gulf of Oman?

The latest escalation in tensions between the US and Iran has stemmed from an attack on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman. Washington says Tehran was responsible, a charge it denies, and if the situation wasn’t tense enough already Iran's atomic energy agency says it's quadrupling its production of enriched uranium and is on track to break internationally agreed limits in the coming days. So is Tehran intentionally provoking the US? Or are the Americans looking for any excuse to challenge Iran? Guests: Borzou Daragahi Middle East Analyst and Correspondent for The Independent Mohammad Marandi Professor at Tehran University Jim Phillips Senior Fellow for Middle Eastern Affairs at The Heritage Foundation #Iran #IranWar #IranDeal #USA