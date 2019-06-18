World Share

Death of Morsi / Baby saved in India / Bella Hadid / Puppy dog eyes – Newsfeed

00:48 : The former President of Egypt, Mohamed Morsi died in an Egyptian court room. The internet calls for a full investigation into his death. It’s unlikely won’t get one 03:25 : Two people in India adopt a baby they saw in a picture on Twitter. It had been abandoned on a pile of trash 06:14 : Bella Hadid has to apologise for putting her feet up 12:33 : And a dog’s eyes tell no lies. And some humans are suckers for them